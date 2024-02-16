New CISA zero trust office imminent

In a bid to accelerate zero trust adoption across federal agencies, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency is poised to unveil the new Zero Trust Initiative Office, FedScoop reports. Aside from facilitating broader zero trust training and efforts aimed at determining appropriate knowledge and skills for zero trust architecture implementation, the new office would also work to strengthen interagency partnerships and IT community collaborations, said CISA Senior Cybersecurity Architect and Trusted Internet Connections Program Manager Sean Connelly at the CyberScoop Zero Trust Summit. Moreover, federal agencies would have their zero trust maturity evaluated by the new office, which would also partner with the Office of Management and Budget in advancing zero trust in agencies. "We're working with various organizations to support broad training. We also have some in-house training weve done with a number of agencies [and have made available] playbooks and guidance [for] agencies that want to know how to move toward zero trust," Connelly added.