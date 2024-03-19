New CrowdStrike, Nvidia collaboration seeks AI-powered cybersecurity

Cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike and silicon giant Nvidia have partnered to integrate the latter's artificial intelligence know-how into CrowdStrike's Falcon XDR platform in an effort to bolster cybersecurity, reports SiliconAngle.

Such a collaboration would not only enable the creation of a custom generative AI model for CrowdStrike and Nvidia customers but also facilitate the establishment of enterprise-focused large language model-powered apps, which could advance corporate threat hunting and supply chain attack detection, as well as enable proactive network defense efforts. Organizations served by CrowdStrike and Nvidia would also be able to strengthen AI architecture operations with the security data from both firms. "Our collaboration with NVIDIA combines the power of two innovative industry leaders to not only help customers meet and exceed necessary security requirements but also increase adoption of AI technologies for business acceleration and value creation," said CrowdStrike co-founder and CEO George Kurtz.