Increasingly prevalent data privacy threats have prompted the Federal Communications Commission's Privacy and Data Protection Task Force to partner with attorneys general of New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, and Illinois in consolidating resources crucial in bolstering investigations and enforcement actions on various threats, reports The Record , a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future. Aside from enabling more resources to look into robocalling and SIM swapping scams, data breaches, and other fraudulent activity, the new collaboration would also facilitate the coordination between state enforcers and federal agencies in dealing with adversaries, according to the FCC. Such an initiative is expected by Public Knowledge privacy advocate Harold Fedl to be beneficial for both state and federal investigators. "No one can ever see the full picture when it comes to privacy or cybersecurity. Nor can any one enforcer hope to handle every threat or address every consumer harm," said Feld, who expressed hope for more states to be part of the effort.