New Lacework Edge solution unveiled

Lacework has launched Lacework Edge, a security service edge solution designed to enhance its cloud-native application protection platform, reports SDxCentral.

The solution aims to secure user and network access at the edge by analyzing real-time user risk and behavior, unlike traditional SSE approaches focusing on connectivity or security alone. Key technologies in Lacework Edge include zero-trust network access, firewall-as-a-service, secure web gateway, and cloud access security broker. It replaces virtual private networks by evaluating connection requests' risk using user and device context. The solution also secures web access with advanced capabilities such as DNS reputation checks, malware detection, web filtering, and shadow IT management.

Additionally, Lacework Edge helps secure generative AI usage by preventing unauthorized uploads of sensitive information. It leverages global cloud service providers like Amazon Web Services and Google Cloud, ensuring low latency and high bandwidth through extensive points of presence. This approach allows rapid deployment of new POPs, enhancing performance compared to legacy SSE solutions.

"Taking a proactive approach to security, Lacework Edge intercepts attacks earlier in the attack life cycle, complementing CNAPP use cases for existing users," said Lacework Vice President of product Trevor Welsh.