New ODNI data acquisition guidance imminent

New guidelines addressing ethical concerns regarding the intelligence community's acquisition of Americans' commercially available information (CAI) are set to be unveiled by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

Nine key principles on how the intelligence community should manage data broker-sourced information will be included in the recommendations, which would be of significant value in strengthening sensitive data purchasing capabilities within the community, said Defense Department Associate Deputy General Counsel for Intelligence Lindsay Rodman at a Cyber Command-hosted event.

The confirmation of imminent guidance was accompanied by opposition to legislation that would restrict the government from conducting warrantless CAI purchases from data brokers, with Rodman noting that its approval would bring significant hindrances.

Such a development comes after an ODNI spokesperson announced the agency's commitment to uphold privacy and civil liberties following a report that noted its lack of regard to privacy concerns in bulk data purchases.