Mounting cybersecurity threats against operational technology
networks have prompted the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and MITRE's Homeland Security Systems Engineering and Development Institute to collaborate in the development of a new OT cyberattack emulation platform, according to The Record
, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.
Such a platform, which is available as an extension of the open-source MITRE Caldera tool, would enable improved sharing of knowledge regarding OT cybersecurity threats, said MITRE Cybersecurity Chief Engineer Nick Tsamis.
Officials have also touted the benefits of the tool in providing a means for red-, purple-, and blue-teaming exercises, as well as security evaluations, for industrial control system security teams.
"Protecting our nations critical infrastructure is essential. With Caldera for OT, we are pleased to partner with CISA to help defenders of operational technology exercise and improve the defenses of these critical systems," said MITRE Center for Securing the Homeland Vice President and Director Yosry Barsoum.