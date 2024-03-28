NHS Scotland data leak warned by INC Ransom group

BleepingComputer reports that Scotland's National Health Service has been threatened by the INC Ransom extortion operation to expose 3 TB of data stolen from an attack this month.

Accompanying INC Ransom's warning posted on its extortion site were sample files containing medical evaluations, psychological reports, and other sensitive doctor and patient information.

Such a compromise has already been confirmed but the Scottish government emphasized that only the NHS Dumfries and Galloway regional health board had been impacted. Officials at NHS Dumfries and Galloway later revealed that significant amounts of personally identifiable information from patients and staff had been accessed and exfiltrated as a result of a breach two weeks ago.

"We absolutely deplore the release of confidential patient data as part of this criminal act. This information has been released by hackers to evidence that this is in their possession," said NHS Dumfries and Galloway CEO Jeff Ace, who assured prompt notifications for impacted individuals.