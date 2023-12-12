INC RANSOM leaks stolen California hospital data

California's Tri-City Medical Center had some of its data leaked by the INC RANSOM extortion group following a cyberattack in early November, KPBS-TV reports. Eight pages worth of exfiltrated data, including financial records and patient authorization forms that contain sensitive information, have been exposed by INC RANSOM, according to University of San Diego cybersecurity professor Nikolas Behar, who noted that whether attackers were able to infiltrate the health provider's electronic medical records remains uncertain. Such leaks are likely to be followed by a demand from INC RANSOM, noted Cyber Center of Excellence CEO Lisa Easterly. Organizations and individuals have been urged by Easterly to adopt multi-factor authentication, robust credentials, and timely software updates to curb ransomware attack risk, while those that have already been impacted were recommended to conduct credit monitoring and coordinate with the FBI. "If you are a victim where they are putting it online, first things first is get in touch with your local FBI office or your law enforcement fusion center," Easterly added.