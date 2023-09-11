Deputy Federal Chief Information Officer Drew Myklegard said that updated policy guidance for Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program compliance is set to be released amid the domination of software-as-a-service and platform-as-a-service products in the federal cloud marketplace, FedScoop reports. "The landscape has changed. SaaS and now it's heavy, heavy SaaS and a lot of PaaS providers really need access to the government and their mission. So now we're pivoting and it takes a couple of years to do that, but we're pivoting towards that market," said Myklegard at FedScoop's FedTalks. Such upcoming guidance would also take into consideration the problems faced by various agencies in implementing FedRAMP, with the document also set to be open for public feedback, according to Myklegard. "We want to make sure that we're really close in understanding what challenges the people on the ground are facing, as well as the industry products that are coming to market," Myklegard added.