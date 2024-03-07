Over 177K impacted by Northeast Orthopedics breach

Cybernews reports that New York-based Northeast Orthopedics and Sports Medicine had data from 177,276 individuals compromised following a cyberattack against its computer systems in late November.

No further details on whether the people affected by the data breach were all patients or included staff and third parties were provided by Northeast Orthopedics in a filing with the Maine Attorney General's Office. However, the health provider issued an earlier statement noting the exposure of information, including names, birthdates, Social Security numbers, payment details, driver's license data, health insurance details, and treatment and diagnosis data. While there has been no evidence suggesting any misuse of the exposed data, individuals whose information was compromised have been given free credit monitoring and identity protection services. "...[W]e encourage individuals to remain vigilant against incidents of identity theft and fraud by reviewing credit reports/account statements and explanation of benefits forms for suspicious activity and to detect errors," said Northeast Orthopedics.