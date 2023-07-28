BleepingComputer reports that North Korean state-sponsored hacking operation Lazarus Group has been blamed by Estonian cryptocurrency payment service provider CoinsPaid to be behind a $37.2 million cryptocurrency heist on July 22.
All client funds are safe and no significant operational impact is expected from the cyberattack, according to CoinsPaid, which noted that Lazarus was expecting a much more successful compromise but did not provide any details on how the intrusion was attributed to the threat group.
Investigation into the attack is already being done in collaboration with Binance, Chainalysis, OKCoinJapan, Match Systems, Valkyrieinvest, and Stacked.us, as well as Estonian law enforcement agencies, according to CoinsPaid CEO Max Krupyshev.
Lazarus Group, which was most recently linked to the theft of $60 million from centralized cryptocurrency payment provider Alphapo due to similarities in attack techniques, previously exfiltrated $617 million from the blockchain game Axie Infinity, $100 million from Harmony Horizon, and $35 million from Atomic Wallet.
The U.S. Department of Justice, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, and Federal Trade Commission have been urged by Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., to look into the negligence of Microsoft in the recent Chinese state-sponsored hacking of the email accounts of leading officials, including U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.
North American technology and non-profit organizations have been targeted by the novel Nitrogen initial access malware campaign, which leverages web search ads of fake software websites to facilitate the delivery of ALPHV/BlackCat ransomware, BleepingComputer reports.
