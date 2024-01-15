Over 5K organizations impacted by ransomware last year

Ransomware attacks were reported by Rapid7 to have impacted nearly 5,200 organizations around the world in 2023, but such figures were noted by Rapid7 Senior Director of Threat Analytics Christiaan Beek to still be underestimated, Cybersecurity Dive reports.
More than 1,000 ransomware-impacted entities have been compromised by the ALPHV/BlackCat ransomware operation, making it the most prolific ransomware gang last year, according to the Rapid7 report. ALPHV/BlackCat was reported to have been disrupted by law enforcement agencies last month before reemerging just a few hours later. The BianLian, Cl0p, LockBit 3.0, and Play ransomware groups completed the five most active ransomware operations last year. On the other hand, unique ransomware families leveraged in attacks dropped by over 50% between 2022 and 2023, a finding that Beek said indicates the effectiveness of existing ransomware strains. Meanwhile, most ransomware attacks were found to have public app exploits and legitimate account credentials as their primary attack vectors.
