Over 800K impacted by City of Hope systems breach

U.S. cancer-focused clinical research organization and cancer hospital operator City of Hope had data from 827,149 patients potentially compromised following a cyberattack against some of its systems between September and October, according to The Register.

Investigation into the breach, which may have resulted in the exfiltration of individuals' names, birthdates, phone numbers, email addresses, Social Security numbers, financial details, and medical records, is underway but there has been no evidence suggesting identity theft, said City of Hope in a filing with the Office of the Maine Attorney General. City of Hope emphasized that network, system, and data cybersecurity improvements have already been done following the incident.

"We also launched a comprehensive investigation, identified individuals affected, reported the incident to law enforcement, and notified regulatory bodies," said the health organization.

Such a disclosure comes amid a spate of healthcare cyberattacks, including the INC Ransom attack against NHS Scotland and the ALPHV/BlackCat ransomware intrusion against Change Healthcare.