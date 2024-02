Outages have been reported by Pennsylvania Courts for some of its website's services following a distributed denial-of-service attack , according to The Record , a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future. Impacted by the DDoS attack were the state court system's electronic filing, web docket, and court payment systems, reported court officials. "There is still no indication that any court data has been compromised and our courts remain open and accessible to the public," said Pennsylvania Chief Justice Debra Todd, who added that both the FBI and Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency have been sought to investigate the incident. Such an incident comes after Washington County officials informed Pennsylvania's Supreme Court on Jan. 28 regarding a "judicial emergency" due to a cyberattack, which has crippled the county's technology infrastructure. "The judicial districts technology is intertwined with that of the County and is maintained by the Countys information technology staff; thereby leaving the Court dependent on the County for technology resources," said Washington County President Judge Gary Gilman. However, an association between both cyber incidents has not yet been confirmed.