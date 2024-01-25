Post-cyberattack restoration of Pennsylvania county’s dispatch system underway

Officials at Bucks County, Pennsylvania, have disclosed ongoing efforts to restore its computer-aided dispatch system that had been taken down by a cyberattack on Jan. 21, reports StateScoop. While the disruption was reported to have prevented access to the National Crime Information Center's and the Commonwealth Law Enforcement Assistance Network's databases, no impact has been reported on the county's 911 services. "I want both the public and our first responder partners to know that our 911 system is up and running If you call us for an emergency response, our dispatchers will get you the help you need. The County has partnered with state and federal agencies, and has retained best-in-class incident response professionals to assist in our ongoing investigation," said Bucks County Emergency Services Director Audrey Kenny. Such a compromise comes after Congress was urged by the National Association of Counties, National Emergency Number Association, and seven other national organizations to provide funding for 911 infrastructure upgrades across the U.S.