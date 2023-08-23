University of Minnesota officials have reported that its systems may have been subjected to a significant data breach late last month, CBS News Minnesota reports.
Investigation into the possible breach has been launched after a university database with Social Security numbers dating as far back as the late 1980s was claimed to have been infiltrated by a hacker on July 21.
"The preliminary assessment is that the data at issue is from 2021 and earlier. Alongside experts, the University has taken steps since 2021 to bolster its overall system security through actions such as enhancing multi-factor authentication capabilities and increasing the frequency of monitoring activities," said university spokesperson Jake Ricker, who added that individuals whose data may have been compromised by the incident will be immediately notified.
Such an incident comes after the widespread Cl0p ransomware attack impacted the Minnesota Department of Education and the data leak at Minneapolis Public Schools this year.
BleepingComputer reports that major language learning platform Duolingo had data scraped from 2.6 million of its users exposed on the new iteration of the Breached hacking forum seven months after the data was initially being peddled in the now-defunct Breached site.
Data privacy officer Steven Elentukh said they first learned of the exposure on May 10, when journalists from German news outlet Handelsblatt contacted the company to inform them that they had obtained “Tesla confidential information.
Business Insider reports that Tesla had data from 75,735 individuals compromised in a data breach initially reported by German publication Handelsblatt in May, which the automaker has attributed to "insider wrongdoing."