University of Minnesota officials have reported that its systems may have been subjected to a significant data breach late last month, CBS News Minnesota reports. Investigation into the possible breach has been launched after a university database with Social Security numbers dating as far back as the late 1980s was claimed to have been infiltrated by a hacker on July 21. "The preliminary assessment is that the data at issue is from 2021 and earlier. Alongside experts, the University has taken steps since 2021 to bolster its overall system security through actions such as enhancing multi-factor authentication capabilities and increasing the frequency of monitoring activities," said university spokesperson Jake Ricker, who added that individuals whose data may have been compromised by the incident will be immediately notified. Such an incident comes after the widespread Cl0p ransomware attack impacted the Minnesota Department of Education and the data leak at Minneapolis Public Schools this year.