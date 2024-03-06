Predator spyware operators subjected to US sanctions

Operators of the Predator spyware and associated organizations have been sanctioned by the U.S. Department of the Treasury for their involvement in the development and distribution of commercial spyware in attacks against U.S. government officials, policy experts, and journalists, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

Included among those sanctioned by the Treasury Department were Intellexa Consortium founder Tal Jonathan Dillian, who led the sales of Predator through the consortium, and corporate off-shoring expert Sara Aleksandra Fayssal Hamou, who led several organizations that sold the spyware, as well as five organizations in Greece, Ireland, Hungary, and North Macedonia that took part in spyware tool development. Such sanctions, which come days after Predator had its infrastructure dismantled following new studies exposing its operations, signify the U.S.'s commitment to counter the use of commercial surveillance tools, noted Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian Nelson. "The United States remains focused on establishing clear guardrails for the responsible development and use of these technologies while also ensuring the protection of human rights and civil liberties of individuals around the world," Nelson added.