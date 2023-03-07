Denver Public Schools, the largest school district in Colorado, had its systems affected by a data breach between Dec. 13, 2022, and Jan. 13, 2023, exposing employee data, Government Technology reports. Threat actors were able to access and exfiltrate all DPS employees' personal data, including names and Social Security numbers, as well as bank account numbers, fingerprints, student identification numbers, driver's license numbers, and passport numbers. However, DPS Chief Information Officer Dave Landy emphasized that there has been no evidence suggesting that students' personal identifying information were compromised as a result of the breach. Breach notification letters have already been sent to individuals impacted by the incident, who are also being given identity theft protection and credit monitoring services. "To help prevent a similar incident from occurring in the future, DPS has implemented additional measures to enhance the security of its network and continues to provide data security training to its employees," said DPS in a news release.