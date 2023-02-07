Berkeley County Schools, the second-largest school district in West Virginia, had its Monday classes cancelled due to a cyberattack initially reported on Friday that disrupted its IT and phone operations, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future. "We do not know if any personal data has been breached at this time. When the investigation is complete, we will notify individuals in accordance with applicable law and provide resources to help protect against the possible misuse of their information if applicable. Reminder, our investigation into the scope of the data that may have been impacted is ongoing," said Superintendent Ronald Stephens in a note to students and parents over the weekend. While Berkeley County Schools has confirmed the resumption of classes on Tuesday, systems restoration and investigation into the incident continue. The Berkeley County Schools cyberattack follows cyber incidents in several schools in Nantucket, Massachusetts, and Tucson, Arizona, as well as the Des Moines Public Schools in Iowa in recent weeks.