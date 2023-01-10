Des Moines Public Schools, the largest school district in Iowa with 33,000 students, had its classes on Jan. 10 canceled following a cyberattack on its IT network, reports The Associated Press. While the school district has not detailed the type of attack or whether the incident has compromised sensitive data, it has taken down its internet and network services amid an ongoing evaluation of the intrusion. "Because many technology tools that support both classroom learning, as well as the management and operation of the school district, are not available at this time, the prudent decision is to close the district for the day," said the district in a news release. Des Moines schools have also canceled sports and other activities, according to school district spokesperson Phil Roeder, who added that a decision on whether classes will be held on Wednesday will be made by Tuesday afternoon.