CyberScoop reports that the Federal Trade Commission has been called upon by the Electronic Frontier Foundation to evaluate privacy and security concerns related to daycare and early education applications. "Parents find themselves in a bind: either enroll children at a daycare and be forced to share sensitive information with these apps, or don't enroll them at all. Paths for parents to opt a child out of data sharing are, with rare exception, completely absent," said the EFF in a letter sent to FTC Chair Lina Khan. The EFF's letter comes after a report by the foundation showed that more than 50% of daycare apps concealed third-party tracker use despite engaging in data sharing. "Since parents do not have the tools or proper information to currently assess the privacy and security of their children's data in daycare and early education apps, the FTC should review the current gaps in the law and assess potential paths to strengthen protections for young children's data, or investigate other means to improve protections for children's data in this context," said the EFF.