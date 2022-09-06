CNN reports that the Internal Revenue Service has confirmed having accidentally leaked some non-profits' and tax-exempt organizations' taxpayer information after The Wall Street Journal initially reported that the inadvertent data exposure affected up to 120,000 individuals. Only data from Form-990-T, which is required for 501(c)(3) organizations for unrelated business income reporting, was exposed in the leak, and not any Social Security numbers, personal income tax returns, and "detailed account-holder information," according to the IRS. However, the exposure made some non-profits' data, including individual names and business contact information, available in IRS' tax-exempt entity portal. "In some instances, the data does include individual names or business contact information. The IRS is continuing to review this situation," said the IRS, which added that it has already made the files private. The IRS has also not confirmed the Journal's report regarding the exposure of business income information in specific individual retirement accounts reportable on the form.