More than 1.5 million records of individuals banned to fly to the U.S., as well as the records of over 250,000 "selectees," or those who may need to undergo a Secondary Security Screening Selection when flying to the U.S., have been exposed following the public leak of the U.S. Transportation Security Agency's no-fly list obtained by Swiss hacker maia arson crimew from the database of Ohio-based airline CommuteAir, BleepingComputer reports. BleepingComputer notes that both files were found to have individuals' names, aliases, and birthdates but duplicates and aliases in the list suggest that fewer than 1.5 million names have been exposed by the leak. The TSA has already issued a security directive urging airports and airline carriers to ensure continued adherence to requirements needed for handling sensitive security and personally identifiable information. "We will continue to work with partners to ensure that they implement security requirements to safeguard systems and networks from cyberattacks," said a TSA spokesperson.