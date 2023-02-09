BleepingComputer reports that major Asian and Hispanic grocery delivery service Weee! had its systems impacted by a data breach that has compromised 1.1 million customers' data. Data stolen from Weee! has been posted on the Breached hacking forum by IntelBroker, who claims that a database containing information from 1.1 million Sayweee customers, including their names, phone numbers, email addresses, device types, and order notes, has been exfiltrated by attackers. While Weee! confirmed that some customer data had been compromised, it emphasized that the breach did not expose any payment information. "For customers that placed an order between July 12, 2021 and July 12, 2022, information such as name, address, email addresses, phone number, order number, and order comments may have been impacted," said Weee!, which has already notified all impacted customers. Meanwhile, Have I Been Pwned's Troy Hunt noted that only 1.1 million unique email addresses were included in the database, indicating that the inflated number provided by IntelBroker suggested multiple orders from the same customer.