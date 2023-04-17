The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services has disclosed that personal data from 20,800 Iowa Medicaid members, including their names, Medicaid information, and other sensitive details, may have been exposed following a data breach at third-party contractor Telligent Systems, HealthITSecurity reports. "Medicaid takes the privacy of Iowans personal and health information seriously. We regret the inconvenience and the concern this incident may cause Medicaid members in Iowa. HHS will continue to do everything possible to protect member information from unauthorized access," said Iowa Medicaid Director Elizabeth Matney. Meanwhile, a separate data security incident was reported by Retina & Vitreous of Texas, which may have compromised current and former patients' protected health information, including names, addresses, and diagnosis and treatment data, as well as insurance details. Suspicious network activity was first identified by Retina & Vitreous on Feb. 1, with impacted individuals notified regarding the data breach on April 10.