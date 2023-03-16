More than 4.2 million individuals had their data compromised in a data breach impacting Miami-based healthcare administrator and managed care solutions provider Independent Living Systems last July, making it the largest healthcare database reported so far this year, reports BleepingComputer. Threat actors were able to infiltrate ILS systems from June 30 to July 5, 2022, enabling access to 4,226,508 individuals' personal information, including their full names, Social Security numbers, medical and health insurance details, and their tax identification numbers, said ILS in a notification sent to the Office of the Maine Attorney General. Some individuals impacted by the incident have been notified regarding the incident in Sept. 2 although the internal review of affected individuals or entities was only finalized on Jan. 17. ILS' data breach disclosure follows a string of significant data breaches in healthcare reported during the first three months of 2023, including the Cerebral breach that affected 3.18 million individuals, and the compromise of data from 3.3 million patients across various California-based medical groups.