Higher education and alumni social networking platform PeopleGrove, formerly known as CampusKudos, has confirmed having a database in an insecure server breached, compromising the personal information of its users, TechCrunch reports. PeopleGrove noted that the exposed database contains more than 25 million logs, including users' phone numbers, home and email addresses, university achievements, resumes, and profile photos. However, no data encryption occurred, according to PeopleGrove. "The database identified is a database for our development servers. I do know that most of the data in those databases is non-production test data, so we are investigating exactly what data is contained in there, and how any production data was included," said PeopleGrove Chief Technology Officer Reilly Davis. Some of the exposed data has already been verified by TechCrunch, which discovered the compromise of an old top secret security clearance, on top of home and email address, and phone number exposure, for a user whose profile noted employment as a U.S. intelligence officer.