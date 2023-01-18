New legislation that would subject period tracking apps to privacy regulations has been introduced by Washington state Rep. Vandana Slatter, D-48th District, amid growing concerns surrounding the lack of federal privacy protections for such apps following the reversal of Roe v. Wade ruling last June, reports The Associated Press. Consumer health data collection, sharing, and selling practices will be tackled by Slatter's House Bill 1155, with the lawmaker saying that the Supreme Court's reversal of abortion rights has prompted her to sponsor the health data privacy bill, which would prohibit the sale of any health data. "Someone can actually track you, and target you, in some way that can be really harmful," said Slatter. House Bill 1155 will be presented before the state House Civil Rights and Judiciary Committee. State Sen. Manka Dhingra, D-Redmond, has introduced SB 5351, in the state Senate as a companion to the measure introduced by Slatter.