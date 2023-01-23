CNN reports that the U.S. Transportation Security Administration has launched a probe into a possible cybersecurity event involving access to the 2019 federal no-fly list, which included the names and birthdates of known or suspected terrorists, and has already been coordinating with other federal agencies. Swiss hacker and security researcher maia arson crimew, formerly known as Tillie Kottmann, claimed that the data was publicly available on the internet from a server hosted by Ohio-based regional airline CommuteAir. CommuteAir noted in a memo sent to current and former employees that it had been impacted by a data breach, first discovered in November, which resulted in unauthorized access to the airline's personal data. "It should never be this easy to just completely (breach) an entire airline," said crimew, who had been charged by a U.S. grand jury two years ago for her alleged involvement in a hacking operation that impacted dozens of corporations and government entities.