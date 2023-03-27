The U.S. House of Representatives has been noted by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., to be advancing legislation that would prohibit TikTok across the U.S. in the aftermath of the congressional hearing with TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew that tackled the video sharing platform's privacy and security concerns, according to The Hill. McCarthy has expressed concern over TikTok's lack of honesty in disclosing its links with the Chinese government. "I think you see a bipartisan concern here with what's happening on TikTok, especially whats happening to the data for Americans. There's many different ramifications here, so I think they could come together and let the committee's do their work and see what the product comes out when it gets done," said McCarthy. Chew's testimony was also panned by Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Ill. "In fact, some of the answers he gave only raised more questions about the enormous existing security risks I've been fighting to address," said Krishnamoorthi in a tweet.