Samsung has affirmed being impacted by a data breach that compromised some U.S. customers' information, TechCrunch reports. Samsung discovered some of its systems in the U.S. had been compromised in late July and confirmed on Aug. 4 that customer data including names, birthdates, contact and demographic details, and product registration information, but not Social Security numbers and credit card numbers were exfiltrated. Such demographic data referred to data leveraged for advertising and marketing, while registration data pertained to device models and IDs, as well as purchase dates, according to Samsung spokesperson Chris Langlois. "The information affected for each relevant customer may vary. We are notifying customers to make them aware of this matter," said Samsung in a statement. Samsung noted that it has already been moving to strengthen cybersecurity following the incident, which is the second breach of the company so far this year following the compromise of nearly 200GB of data by the Lapsus$ hacking group in March.