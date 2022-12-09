Major human resources, payroll, and benefits management firm Sequoia has confirmed being impacted by a data breach targeted at its cloud storage repository with data from corporate and individual customers of Sequoia One, WIRED reports. Sequoia's cloud system was infiltrated between Sept. 22 and October, enabling threat actors to access clients' sensitive and personal information, including names, birthdates, gender, addresses, Social Security numbers, marital status, employment status, work email addresses, benefits-related wage information, member IDs, COVID-19 test results, and other IDs uploaded to the system. "As soon as the Company became aware of the situation, a response plan was initiated and a number of immediate actions were completed, including working with outside counsel to initiate a forensic review by Dell Secureworks The forensic review found no evidence that the unauthorized party misused or distributed data," said Sequoia. While individuals impacted by the breach have been given free identity protection services, Sequoia refused to specify the number of those whose data has been compromised.