Pennsylvania's Chambersburg Area School District has resumed classes on Friday after having been shut down earlier last week following a disruption of its computer systems, which district officials have confirmed to be caused by a ransomware attack, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future. "The ongoing work of the third-party forensic specialists to investigate the event and its impact on our systems has been running in parallel with efforts to restore full, secure functionality to our environment. We will continue to investigate to determine the full nature and scope of this event working alongside our subject matter specialists as well as law enforcement," said CASD officials. Such an attack, which has not yet been claimed by any ransomware operation, comes after a string of ransomware attacks against schools across the U.S. over the past month, with the University of Michigan and Prince George's County Public Schools in Maryland among the most recent victims.