California-based pro bono law firm Law Foundation of Silicon Valley has confirmed that over 42,000 individuals had their personal data, including Social Security numbers, compromised following an ALPHV/BlackCat ransomware attack against its offices in February, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future. Attackers were able to infiltrate one of the Law Foundation's servers during the President's Day weekend, enabling unauthorized access and exfiltration of tax identification numbers, financial information, immigration numbers, medical records, birthdates, financial account/payment card details, passport/government identification, and digital signatures belonging to over 42,000 clients, including minors, as well as staff members, said the law firm in breach notifications sent to California and Maine regulators. "The breach impacts the core of our nonprofit mission to help low-income individuals and families with serious issues to improve their lives. We have partnered with experienced vendors to notify and assist those who are impacted," said Law Foundation CEO Alison Brunner.