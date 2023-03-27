U.S. multinational consumer goods manufacturer Procter & Gamble has confirmed having data from an undisclosed number of employees compromised in a Clop ransomware attack involving the exploitation of a zero-day flaw in the Fortra GoAnywhere Managed File Transfer system, tracked as CVE-2023-0669, BleepingComputer reports. Despite the compromise of certain employee data, P&G emphasized that no financial or Social Security details have been impacted. There is also no evidence suggesting any compromise of customer information, according to P&G, which noted that it also halted usage of Fortra GoAnywhere MFTs. "When we learned of this incident in early February, we promptly investigated the nature and scope of the issue, disabled [the] use of the vendor's services, and notified employees," said P&G. P&G's confirmation comes after the City of Toronto, Canada, Saks Fifth Avenue, Hitachi Energy, Rubrik, Hatch Bank, and Community Health Systems acknowledged being impacted by Clop ransomware, which claimed to have compromised more than 130 organizations with the GoAnywhere bug.