Reuters reports that Crown Resorts, the largest casino operator in Australia, was claimed to have its data stolen by a ransomware group following a compromise of Fortra GoAnywhere Managed File Transfer systems. Crown Resorts was contacted by the unnamed ransomware operation, which asserted that a limited number of its files have been compromised, according to a Crown Resorts spokesperson. "We can confirm no customer data has been compromised and our business operations have not been impacted," added the spokesperson, who noted that the ransomware gang's claims are already being investigated by the company. Several organizations, including major mining corporation Rio Tinto, have already been impacted by the Fortra GoAnywhere attacks, which were initially identified almost two months ago. The Crown Resorts breach also comes after a slew of cyberattacks against Australian entities, including a breach at Latitude Group, which compromised driver's license numbers from almost 8 million individuals in Australia and New Zealand.