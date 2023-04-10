Taiwanese PC hardware manufacturer Micro-Star International has disclosed being impacted by a cyberattack following claims of compromise by the Money Message ransomware operation, which admitted to stealing the company's firmware, frameworks, and source code, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future. Normal operations have gradually been restored to MSI systems affected by the cyberattack, according to MSI, which called on users to leverage its official website for firmware/BIOS updates and other files. Money Message, which emerged only during the past week, was earlier reported to have claimed to exfiltrate 1.5TB of data, from which it demanded a $4 million ransom. Windows and Linux systems could be targeted by Money Message, which already has over five victims known to the public, most of which are based in the U.S., said Cyble. "In a specific instance, the group demanded a ransom of $500,000, which may vary depending on the targeted organizations revenue. Additionally, Money Message is capable of encrypting network shares, and its approach to target network shares resembles that of the Maze and Petya ransomware," Cyble researchers said.