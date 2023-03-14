The Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles has disclosed having been impacted by data breach following LockBit ransomware's admission of compromising its systems and leaking its data, BleepingComputer reports. HACLA computer systems were discovered to be encrypted on Dec. 31, 2022, resulting in immediate server shutdowns and later investigation revealed that unauthorized systems access occurred from Jan. 15 to Dec. 31, the government agency said in its data breach notice. Through the unauthorized access, attackers may have compromised HACLA members' full names, birthdates, Social Security numbers, driver's licenses, passport numbers, state ID numbers, military ID numbers, tax ID numbers, and government-issued ID numbers, as well as financial account numbers, credit/debit card numbers, medical details, and health insurance information. Samples of stolen HACLA files were posted by LockBit on its leak site on Dec. 31, with all files threatened to be leaked by Jan. 27 but the link to download the stolen files is no longer functional.