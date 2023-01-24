Australia has commenced the operations of the new International Counter Ransomware Task Force, which was initially announced at a White House event in November, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future. Aside from bolstering collaboration between 36 member states and the European Union in exchanging threat intelligence, as well as policy and legal authority frameworks, the ICRTF also intends to partner in disrupting and combating ransomware revenue streams. "Ransomware represents a significant global threat, and Australia will continue to play a leading role working with international partners, industry, and the community to develop effective responses to combat cyber criminals and protect our people and institutions. Recent cyber incidents in Australia and around the globe are a stark reminder of the insidious nature of ransomware, and the ability of cyber criminals to cause widespread disruption and harm to broad sections of the community," said Clare O'Neil, Australia's home affairs and cyber minister.