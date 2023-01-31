The Indianapolis Housing Agency has disclosed that 212,910 residents had their data exposed following a ransomware attack that commenced in September, reports The Record, a news site by the cybersecurity firm Recorded Future. Separate breach notification letters sent to the Maine Attorney General's office last week detailed that IHA's systems have been infiltrated by attackers beginning Sep. 23, with the ransomware attack only identified on Oct. 4. Further investigation showed that residents' names, birthdates, addresses, and Social Security numbers were compromised as a result of the attack, which was earlier reported by the Indianapolis Star to have disrupted the delivery of over 8,000 rent payments to landlords covered by the Section 8 federal Housing Choice Voucher Program. Other housing authorities have since been impacted by ransomware attacks, including the Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles and the Chattanooga Housing Authority, which were attacked by the LockBit ransomware operation earlier this month and last November, respectively.