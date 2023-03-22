CBS News reports that the City of Allen Park, Michigan, had its systems breached by the LockBit ransomware operation, which has threatened to release all of the stolen data on Wednesday morning should the city refuse any payment. Despite the lack of any confirmation by the city regarding the attack, city officials were noted by sources close to the matter to be managing the situation. LockBit has not provided any details on the ransom demanded for the stolen data but Embroker cybersecurity expert David Derigiotis emphasized the legitimacy of the ransomware gang's threat. "I think at this point, we should all assume that our information has been compromised. There have been countless data breaches and countless ransomware attacks. We should absolutely assume that our information is public," said Derigiotis, who advised city residents whose data may have been compromised to seek credit freezes, as well as track their bank and credit card statements for any fraudulent activity.