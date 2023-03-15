Nearly 3,000 schematics belonging to Elon Musk's spacecraft manufacturer SpaceX were purported to have been stolen by the LockBit ransomware operation following an attack against Texas-based contract manufacturing facility Maximum Industries, according to SecurityWeek. In its data leak site, LockBit claimed that it plans to sell the schematics made by SpaceX engineers stolen from Maximum Industries in an auction. Neither SpaceX nor Maximum Industries has confirmed being impacted by a ransomware attack but LockBit could have exaggerated its claims on the compromise. Since its emergence in 2019, LockBit has ramped up malicious activity, including vulnerability exploitation and insider attacks, to become the most prolific ransomware operation for over a year. Such tactics have been leveraged by the group to achieve network access and then perform data exfiltration and malware deployment efforts. More than 1,000 organizations have been targeted by the group over its lifetime.