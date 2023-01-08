Bitdefender has published a free MegaCortex ransomware decryptor, which it co-developed with the Europol, Cantonal Police, Zurich Public Prosecutro's Office, and the NoMoreRansom project, BleepingComputer reports. No installation is required for the decryptor, which could automatically locate encrypted files on the system, as well as perform backups for the encrypted data in case of any error in the decryption process. The free MegaCortex decryptor also has an advanced setting enabling those who had tried file decryption to use clean files. First identified in May 2019, the MegaCortex ransomware initially targeted corporate networks before launching more targeted intrusions in succeeding months, prompting the ransomware to gain the attention of law enforcement agencies. Individuals behind 1,800 ransomware attacks, mainly with MegaCortex and LockerGoga, were then arrested by the Europol in October 2021. "This analysis revealed numerous private keys from ransomware attacks. These keys enable damaged companies and institutions to restore data previously encrypted with the 'LockerGoga' or 'MegaCortex' malware," said the Zurich Public Prosecutor's Office.