Bitdefender has released a free LockerGoga ransomware decryptor, which it co-developed with the NoMoreRansom Project, Europol, the Zrich Public Prosecutors Office, and the Zrich Cantonal Police, nearly a year after the disruption of LockerGoga in a law enforcement operation involving the U.S., France, Norway, Ukraine, Germany, Switzerland, the U.K., and the Netherlands last October, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future. Decryption keys acquired during the operation have been leveraged in the development of the universal LockerGoga decryptor, while a decryptor for the MegaCortex ransomware strain, also perpetrated by the group behind LockerGoga, is expected in the next few months. "LockerGoga debuted in January 2019 with quite a splash a series of significant infections against large industrial companies in the United States, France, and other countries," said Bitdefender Director of Threat Research and Reporting Bogdan Botezatu, who added that the absence of any activity from the group indicates the success of the operation.