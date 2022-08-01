SecurityWeek reports that 34 healthcare providers and insurance carriers have been impacted by a data breach that hit OneTouchPoint, a mailing and printing services provider. Wisconsin-based OneTouchPoint disclosed that it had been impacted by a ransomware attack in late April, resulting in the compromise of system-stored personally identifiable information from its customers, including names, birthdates, addresses, member IDs, service dates, service description, diagnosis codes, and health evaluation data, with one customer also having Social Security numbers compromised. The Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plan and the Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield have already notified patients regarding the intrusion after being made aware of the impact of the OneTouchPoint ransomware attack on their subcontractor Matrix Medical Network. However, details regarding the total number of individuals who may have been affected remain lacking. There has also been no information from OneTouchPoint regarding the kind of ransomware used in the attack.