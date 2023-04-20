U.S. healthcare benefits company NationsBenefits has disclosed that thousands of its customers had their personal data compromised in a Clop ransomware attack involving the exploitation of a zero-day vulnerability in the Fortra GoAnywhere Managed File Transfer system, according to TechCrunch. More than 7,100 New Hampshire residents have been impacted by the attack, said NationsBenefits in a data breach notice filed with the state's Attorney General's Office. Another data breach notice has been filed by the firm in California but the number of state residents that had their data compromised was not specified. NationsBenefits also did not provide any information on how many of its over 20 million members across the U.S. were affected by the incident, as well as the types of information that have been compromised. Such a disclosure comes after Procter & Gamble, Brightline, US Wellness, Onex, and the City of Toronto confirmed having been affected by the incident.