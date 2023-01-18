Major global maritime organization DNV had IT servers linked to its ShipManager system disrupted by a ransomware attack, impacting nearly 1,000 shipping vessels, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future. "All users can still use the onboard, offline functionalities of the ShipManager software. There are no indications that any other software or data by DNV is affected. The server outage does not impact any other DNV services," said DNV, which has already notified Norwegian law enforcement and IT security firms regarding the incident. Such an attack against DNV comes two weeks after the LockBit ransomware group targeted the Port of Lisbon. Europe has also been impacted by several cyberattacks aimed at the shipping industry during the past year. Cyberattacks have also been tagged by U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas as the most significant threat faced by U.S. ports. "I would identify, with respect to our ports, cybersecurity, as a significant threat stream and we are of course very focused on defending against it and strengthening our cybersecurity," Mayorkas said before Congress in November.