The LockBit ransomware gang has admitted launching an attack against the website of Portugal's Port of Lisbon, from which it claimed having stolen the port's audits, financial reports, contracts, budgets, ship logs, and other cargo and crew information, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future. Port of Lisbon, which has been given until Jan. 18 to meet LockBit's ransom demands, confirmed on Dec. 25 that it has been targeted by a cyberattack but noted that operational activity had not been compromised. "The Administration of the Port of Lisbon (APL) is working permanently and closely with all the competent authorities, in order to guarantee the security of the systems and respective data," said port officials to newspaper Publico. Such an intrusion comes after several major oil port terminals in Europe have been impacted by a ransomware attack in February. U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas also highlighted cyberattacks as the biggest threat to U.S. ports.