Thoroughbred horse racing track operator New York Racing Association had its employees' and beneficiaries' sensitive data compromised following a cyberattack in June, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future. Suspicious activity has been detected in NYRA's network on June 30, prompting the organization to immediately suspend all impacted systems' connectivity, while informing law enforcement and seeking cybersecurity experts' assistance in investigating the incident. While the attack has exposed personally identifiable information from NYRA's employees and beneficiaries, it has not affected operations. "There is currently no evidence to suggest that sensitive customer data or information was compromised by the data breach," said NYRA Vice President of Communications Patrick McKenna. Responsibility for the attack has since been claimed by the Hive ransomware gang, which included the organization on its victim list on Monday. Since its emergence last June, Hive has become one of the most prolific ransomware operations, having launched over 150 attacks last month.