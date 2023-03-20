Major Dutch maritime logistics firm Royal Dirkzwager had its systems impacted by a Play ransomware attack, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future. Attackers were able to steal server data, including contracts and personal information, but operations were not affected, said Royal Dirkzwager CEO Joan Blaas. "It has had a huge impact on our employees. Over the last year, because of the company's bankruptcy, we had to let go of people and not everyone could stay. We had to move offices and now this. It's been a very difficult time," Blaas said, who added that authorities have been informed about the attack and that negotiations with Play ransomware are ongoing. Royal Dirkzwager has been included to Play ransomware's victim list on March 14. The attack on Royal Dirkzwager comes after a recent string of ransomware intrusions against the shipping industry, including those against Oslo-based DNV and the Port of Lisbon in January.